Waseca Archery Club celebrates 10 years of competition with ‘World Series of Archery’

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Archery Club is celebrating its 10th year hosting what they call the “World Series of Archery.”
The tournament has expanded over the years to host competitors from northern Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
This year, 28 competitors shot at least one qualifying round of arrows, with those qualifying shooting an additional arrow into the “Closest to Center” spot.
“The comradery’s just phenomenal. This is a whole other family that we have and that we see. Wherever we travel, we usually run into a few of the same people. And so it’s just a lot of fun,” Waseca Archery Club Vice President Rick Rugrodn explained.
The club’s next tournament will be the 300 Round Tournament from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.
