Advice on planning your health goals and appointments from Open Door Health Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Haley Bice from Open Door Health Center joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the importance of scheduling your yearly check-ups and appointments.
Bice recommends an early start with planning your physicals and bi-annual dentist appointments.
Open Door Health Center offers an affordable option for check-ups and appointments. They can also help support your health goals, like getting more sleep, monitoring your diet, managing stress, etc.
To learn more about Open Door Health Center, visit https://odhc.org/
