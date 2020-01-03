Crush your fitness goals with the Lake Crystal Chisel Challenge

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Get ready to crush your fitness goals and resolutions in the New Year with the Lake Crystal Chisel Challenge.
The weight loss challenge put on by Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center (LCARC) and All Star Nutrition begins Jan. 10 with an initial weigh-in with two more later on in the challenge.
The weigh-ins record most body fat lost and most muscle mass gained.
“What we want to do is we want to bring fitness, and we want to provide fitness opportunities for individuals in the Lake Crystal area and the surrounding communities. This is a great way for individuals who have those goals right away in the New Year and they want to work towards bettering themselves in any way fitness-wise,” says LCARC health and fitness coordinator Andrew Diedrich.
Admission in the challenge gets $10 off any group fitness of 15 or more classes.
The first weigh-in is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the LCARC in Lake Crystal. To sign up for the challenge, call in or sign-up in person.
