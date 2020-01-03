Freeborn County Historical Museum invites public to ‘Great Jell-O Cook Off’

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is inviting the public to the Great Jell-O Cook Off from 12 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. (AP Photo) (Source: Dan Goodman)
By Jake Rinehart | January 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 6:16 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Freeborn County Historical Museum is inviting the public to the Great Jell-O Cook Off from 12 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

The public is invited to taste the best Jell-O salads, desserts and dishes as participants compete to have their dish named:

  • Best in Fluff,
  • Best Fruit Suspension,
  • Best Family Story; and
  • Best Photo Entry, where the museum says the older, the better.

For more information about the Great Jell-O Cook Off, visit the Freeborn County Historical Museum’s Facebook event.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is located at 1031 Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea.

