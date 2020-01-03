Freeborn County Historical Museum invites public to ‘Great Jell-O Cook Off’

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Freeborn County Historical Museum is inviting the public to the Great Jell-O Cook Off from 12 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum.
The public is invited to taste the best Jell-O salads, desserts and dishes as participants compete to have their dish named:
- Best in Fluff,
- Best Fruit Suspension,
- Best Family Story; and
- Best Photo Entry, where the museum says the older, the better.
For more information about the Great Jell-O Cook Off, visit the Freeborn County Historical Museum’s Facebook event.
The Freeborn County Historical Museum is located at 1031 Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea.
