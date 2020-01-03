Jaleel Carter pleads guilty after being accused of threatening a school shooting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Jackson County Central High School student previously accused of threatening a school shooting pleads guilty to a misdemeanor in Martin County Court.
20-year-old Jaleel Carr was initially charged with felony threats of violence after classmates accused him of the threat over a Playstation Network chat in March of 2018.
A subsequent search found no firearms, notes, maps or other evidence regarding a school shooting.
After entering a guilty plea Thursday, Carr is convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from a separate arrest for a bail violation.
He is sentenced to one year of supervised probation as well as 45 days of community service which may be reduced under certain conditions.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.