Klobuchar raises $11.4M in last quarter for presidential bid

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Amy Klobuchar says she raised $11.4 million for her presidential bid in the final three months of last year.
That’s the best fundraising quarter of the Minnesota senator’s 2020 campaign but significantly less than all of her top rivals.
Campaign manager Justin Buoen said Friday a “massive surge in grassroots support” thanks to strong performances in fall debates helped the campaign invest in early voting states.
But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday he raised $34.5 million during the same period.
Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $22.7 million. And former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million.
