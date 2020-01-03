Local artist offers private glass-blowing lessons at Mankato Makerspace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Private glass–blowing lessons are available at the Mankato Makerspace for those who want to delve into an age-old art form.
It’s the ancient art of glass blowing and at the Mankato Makerspace it’s very much alive.
During one of local artist Dustin Swier’s private sessions, participants learn to create something out of almost nothing.
After a quick safety brief and demonstration, Swier guides those in the session through imaginative and systemic processes of working with glass.
“I really appreciate the fluidity of glass, and it’s really this nice marriage of science and art. It’s kind of right where they come together. So you use your scientific mind of understanding techniques and processes, and then your artistic mind to be able to be creative and work flexibly,” says Swier.
Using a glass–blowing process known as “lampworking,” those in the class superheat, bend, stretch and form their very own works of art.
“I really enjoy being very intricate trying to do that dance and that balance that glass blowing kind of takes. When I was younger with my parents we would always go to the Renaissance, and watching the glass blowers is one of the things I always wanted to go to see because I always thought it was very impressive. It’s awe-inspiring just how they can work with the glass like that,” says class attendee Kolten Espinosa.
Like most art forms, inspiration and creation are at the heart of glass–working.
“Really that inspiration that it is something that can be worked with. You can push and pull and stretch the glass. So just that inspiration of being able to take something that was almost unknown and make it a little more approachable,” says Swier.
Swier holds intermediate and advanced sessions at the Mankato Makerspace. For those interested in glass blowing classes, sign–up on the Makerspace website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.