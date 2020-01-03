Local small businesses thrive during holidays with shop local movement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The shop small movement remained strong during the holidays even with record numbers of online shoppers during the 2019 season.
Online sales hit a record high for the 2019 holiday season accounting for more than 14% of total retail between November 1 and Christmas Eve.
Local shop owners on North Riverfront in Old Town Mankato said all that cyber-shopping didn’t slow down their holiday rush.
“We saw definitely some increases this year, especially as we got closer to the holiday season. I think with the shorter season it was kind of a little bit of a slow start, but then we rushed full in,” said Jenna Odegard, owner of Bumbelou, a local baby and kids goods shop located in Old Town.
Odegard said the shop small trend helped her shop grow during the holidays.
“They’re definitely getting some different services. A lot of us businesses you can shop online, pick-up in store, we also offer things like customized shopping... and that is our specialty, we love to help them find something,” said Odegard.
The owner of Christy’s Crystals, the neighboring shop to Bumbelou, said the personal touch of small businesses makes them unique and benefits Old Town as a whole.
“You can tell they started at the Coffee Hag and they’re working their way down the street and they’re stopping in and they really are here to help support small business, which is awesome to know there really still are people like that,” said owner of Christy’s Crystals, Christy Steinbach.
Steinbach said support for small businesses comes from more people than the customers.
“Everybody’s been great. I’ve had other businesses come visit me and I plan on doing the same thing. Everyone supports each other and I think it’s wonderful,” said Steinbach.
