Official takes aim at Minnesota Constitution slavery mention

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota police chief says he wants to change state constitution to remove a pre-Civil War reference to slavery being an acceptable form of punishment.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post that his goal is to “ignite a movement” to have it dropped.
Rep. John Lesch responded that he intends to draft a document to remove the reference and hopes to have it on the 2020 ballot.
Lesch says he would also ask Sen. Warren Limmer to hold a hearing on the matter in the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.