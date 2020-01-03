Pick of the Litter - Ruthie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Ruthie!
Ruthie is a shephard mix, very calm but alert. She would do well in a home were she can get regular attention and support.
Ruthie is Heartworm positive, but she is currently being treated and BENCHS is covering the expenses, so she is still ready to be adopted.
BENCHS will also be hosting a fundraiser at 1,000 Degree Pizza on Monday, Jan. 6. All day long, a portion of the proceeds from the days sales will be donated to the shelter.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Ruthie or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
