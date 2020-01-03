VanDenBroeke announced as Dickinson County RSVP Coordinator

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) — The northwest Iowa Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) announced on Thursday, Jan. 2, that it has hired DeNeitt VanDenBroeke as the new Dickinson County Coordinator.
VanDenBroeke will begin her new role on Monday, Jan. 6., at Iowa Lakes Community College’s Spirit Lake campus.
“I’m very excited about my new role as the Dickinson County RSVP Coordinator and look forward to meeting and working with current and new volunteers who so generously share the gift of their time and talents with others in the community,” said VanDenBroeke.
In her new role, VanDenBroeke will be responsible for coordinating current RSVP volunteers, recruiting new volunteers, working with partner volunteer host sites and giving presentations to organizations looking for program speakers.
“We are pleased to welcome DeNeitt to the RSVP team. She is a perfect fit for the role of Dickinson County RSVP Coordinator. She has enthusiasm, knowledge of the Lakes area and compassion for others combined with experience in organization, scheduling and providing professional customer service,” says Dawn Bernhard, director of Northwest Iowa RSVP. “DeNeitt is especially looking forward to engaging volunteers in the K-12 Education programs conducted by RSVP, which include Pen Pals, Reading Buddies and Literacy Partners.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.