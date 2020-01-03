VINE Faith in Action to offer ‘Learning to Draw’ series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be offering a course to teach community members how to draw during the month of January.
The class will be lead by local artist Peggy Draheim.
The three-week series will include hands-on-drawing experiences with a focus on drawing from two-dimensional still life subjects, drawings of three-dimensional still life and portrait studies from both two-dimensional and three-dimensional subjects.
The course is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the VINE Adult Community Center. Each session is scheduled to last two hours in length.
Students of all skill levels are welcome to attend the sessions. A drawing pad, ebony pencil and eraser are required for anyone interested in attending.
Those who are interested can sign up for as many sessions as they would like. Space is limited for this series and registration is required.
The Learning to Draw classes is free for VINE members and open to the public for a fee of $5 per session.
More information can be found by visiting VineVolunteers.com or by calling (507) 386-5586.
