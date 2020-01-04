Hobbers HWY 99 Bar and Grill officially for sale

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A bar and grill in St. Peter has closed its doors and is officially for sale.
Hobbers HWY 99 Bar and Grill was listed for sale by the owners on Christmas Day.
Owner Ann Mervin, and her brother Mike Hobday, have owned the business for eight years and closed its doors for the last time on Nov. 18.
The business was known as Steel Horse and Hermie’s Corner prior to being renamed Hobbers HWY 99 Bar and Grill.
The property has been standing since 1995.
