Mankato My Place receives more donations; cites community philosophy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It's easy to jump right into those weight–shedding workout routines as the New Year begins.
But fitness trainers and health professionals say you should take it slow to prevent injury.
Motivation is key in crushing those fitness resolutions, but a little over motivation may lead to rushing through those exercises and perhaps even an injury.
Start at the source and learn how to properly conduct an exercise before an injury happens.
“Injuries are very common when you’re working out because they might not know how to do the exercise very well, and if they’re doing it wrong, they are probably going to get injured,” says Snap Fitness owner and trainer Eric Sash.
You should also mix up those exercise routines to give muscle groups some rest.
“A mixture of both is definitely key to preventing injury either low back exercises, to shoulder exercises, to knee exercises,” says Sash.
Injury isn't always preventable, even for those who've been in the fitness game for years.
“A lot of the time when I do the squats, you’ve got to keep good back form or you’re going to hurt your back. That’s happened to me a couple of times. You really just got to go easy on the muscle you throw out and just keep your good form,” says Snap Fitness member Robert Gibbs.
So good form and knowledge are key to prevention, but what about how quickly you should jump into things?
“The biggest thing is anytime you do something new activity-wise there has to be a progression of forces. Physical therapists are very good at it. It’s kind of an art side of how quickly you ramp things up or down. Most of the injuries are trying to do too much too soon and not easing yourself into things,” says Optivus owner Todd Kruse.
If injury does occur, look into how to heal–up and get back it.
“The human body is great at adapting, but once you’ve injured it and broken it down, you have to change what you’re doing. There’s a little bit of an art to that, there’s a lot of science to it too, but that’s what therapy should help you with,” says Kruse.
Take it a little slow as we head into the New Year so you can crush those hard-fought goals.
