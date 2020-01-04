Merely Players Community Theatre hosting auditions for Jesus Christ Superstar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Merely Players Community Theatre is holding auditions for their production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Auditions start on Sunday, Jan. 5, and last until Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato. Auditions will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
Merely Players Community Theatre recently got the rights to the show after waiting until John Legend’s national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar concluded and the director said she’s ready to get started.
“We’re just really excited about getting people down here Sunday and Monday for the auditions and if you want to come and audition don’t be scared, we make it really easy, there will only be three people here in the theater while you’re auditioning,” said Director Maggie Maes.
Performances of the show have been scheduled for March 12 to 14 and March 19 to 21 at the Kato Ballroom.
Visit the Merely Players Community Theatre’s website for more information.
