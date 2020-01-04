New Ulm Cathedral off to unbeaten start, aiming for deep playoff run

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds boys’ basketball team is averaging nearly 70 points-per-game this season, thanks to a veteran-led squad that loves to work quickly up and down the floor.
Part of that run-and-gun style comes from playing against a number of good opponents throughout southern Minnesota.
“There’s a lot of good players in our area, and you appreciate good talent. You look at the other programs that get up and down, they force you to get better. It’s been a great atmosphere for basketball, too. You get two good teams, and there is nothing better for a high school atmosphere for sports,” Head Coach Alan Woitas explained.
The Greyhounds have also been able to get the victory in tight contests, as they are a perfect 3-0 this season in games that are decided by four points or fewer.
“The grit is what I like the most. Winning close games, being able to win close games. The games where we need a rebound, things like that. The ability to make the plays that you need to make to win,” senior Jon Zinniel said.
Cathedral hopes that their experience in close games will translate to success in the highly competitive Section 2A Tournament.
“If you were at St. Peter High School last year, we played BOLD, MVL played Mayer Lutheran. I mean that place was full. You go to the section championship between Springfield and MVL, people were trickling in at halftime. It’s fun for the younger kids to experience that, and it’s a testament to the basketball in this area, and we look forward to another section run,” Woitas added.
Last season, the Greyhounds advanced to the semifinals before falling to Minnesota Valley Lutheran, who finished in second place in the section.
This season, New Ulm Cathedral is hoping to take it a couple of games further and advance to the state tournament.
“Play hard, and play together. That’s it, that’s what we have to do,” Zinniel said when describing how the Greyhounds can achieve their goal of advancing to the state tournament.
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds will play against Sleepy Eye on Friday evening.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.