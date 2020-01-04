New Ulm Cathedral remains undefeated with victory against Sleepy Eye

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds hosted the Sleepy Eye Indians on Friday night.
Senior Jon Zinniel led the Greyhounds’ attack, as he finished the game with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Sam Knowles contributed an additional 10 points and nine rebounds, while senior Kyle Goblirsch provided 10 points and six rebounds of his own.
The Greyhounds defeated the Indians by a score of 81-33, improving their record to a perfect 10-0 on the season.
