Plane slides off taxi lane at Wisconsin airport
A Delta flight slid off of a taxiway in Green Bay, Wis., on Saturday morning. (Source: Ken Braband/passenger on plane/WBAY/Gray News)
January 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 11:39 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – An airplane slid off the taxi lane at Austin Straubel International Airport Saturday morning, WBAY reported.

The airport said the Delta flight headed to Atlanta carrying 107 passengers slid before taking off, and the passengers were bused back to the gate to be re-accommodated.

Airport Director Marty Piette said no one was hurt, and the airport is looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause.

Saturday morning freezing drizzle caused several crashes in the area.

There was no damage to the aircraft.

