Salon and spa encourages self-care

ST.PETER Minn. (KEYC) - A recently opened spa wants people to leave their stresses behind as the new year begins.
Located inside the old historic library in St. Peter, the Fréy Salon opened its doors in 2018, adding on the spa last November.
While the upstairs is a full functioning salon offering haircuts, color, manicures, pedicures and more, the downstairs has turned into a tranquil, relaxing escape.
“We had the best space for it. It’s very quiet and dark we were able to give it its own entrance. We just felt like it was a perfect spot for a spa," said Co-owner Ashley Mcgowan.
“We love to showcase our building. It’s a luxurious very unique experience and we wanted to offer that to St. Peter and everyone around here. Our esthetician and massage therapist have a lot of experience and they will literally make you melt into your bed,” added Co-owner Emily Schoper.
The spa offers 30, 60 and 90 minute massages, as well as pregnancy and couple massages. Facials, dermal planning, eyelash lift and extensions are also offered.
“Personally I like to modify for each of my clients so that their service is geared specifically for them, a lot of scalp, neck and shoulder to set the massage and we can work specifically with what issue have," said certified massage therapist Launa Helder.
The owners’ goal is to promote self care.
“2020, needs to be about us and not running all the time and I’m a mom and working mother and the balance is hard to find. I think if you take an hour, sometimes once a month, for yourself you will find that you unwind a lot better, said Schoper.
