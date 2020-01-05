Bella, dog missing from stolen truck, found dead after 2-week search

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A yellow Lab mix who disappeared two weeks ago from a truck stolen in North Charleston has been found dead during a search.
The dog, Bella, had been the subject of a search since her owner’s truck was stolen in the parking lot of the Northwoods Boulevard Lowe’s on Dec. 22.
Bella’s owner found her down an embankment on the eastbound side of the 52 Connector at 2 a.m. Sunday, two weeks after her disappearance, according to North Charleston spokesperson Karley Ash.
Her owner offered a $10,000 reward for Bella’s return and started a Facebook page, “Find Bella of Charleston, SC,” to help track sightings. The page also helped coordinate volunteer searches.
A post on the page stated surveillance footage from Northwoods Mall showed the dog leaping from the back window of the vehicle as it was being stolen, prompting volunteers to gather at the mall’s food court entrance Friday and Saturday night to search in the area.
Hours before she was found, a post on the page asked to borrow trail cams to assist volunteers in the search effort.
The page quickly amassed nearly 4,000 followers. Positive thoughts, prayers, and even suggestions to help locate Bella came in from across the Lowcountry and from neighboring states, as far away as Rhode Island.
North Charleston Police spotted the truck on Thursday and attempted to pull it over. Berkeley County deputies eventually arrested the driver in Cross. Richard Rawlings, Jr., was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Rawlings Friday night and ordered him to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle.
No additional charges are being made in this incident, Ash said.
This is a developing story.
