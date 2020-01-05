As holiday season comes to a close, Kiwanis Lights come down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tear down of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park is a sure sign the holiday season is coming to an end.
This year's display of more than 1.8 million lights is in the process of being taken apart this weekend.
The set up and take down of the lights is 100% volunteer-driven.
Each organization with a decorated tree at the park dedicates six hours over a three day period to help take down the massive holiday display.
And if you missed the show this season ,the lights will return again next year.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.