Performing arts workshops teach connectivity and wellness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota boasts a large number of performing arts organizations across the state.
The Minnesota Theater Alliance held a series of workshops for people involved and running performing arts organizations.
These workshops took place in five locations across Minnesota, including at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“The workshop that we are presenting are a number of ways that can help those companies and the people who are involved in them to build their own resources,” said Minnesota Theater Alliance Executive Director Joanna Schnedler.
Attendees learned about connectivity, audience series, stage management, marketing and managing the health and wellness of performers.
“The arts, because they are a live experience we have with other people in a space breathing together, it’s so important on how we connect and practice communicating with each other. How do we build space for artists and audience members to feel respected and to feel safe,” said Minnesota Theater Alliance Program Manager Hannah Holman.
In Minnesota there are almost 500 performing organizations across the state.
“Something so magical about the Minnesota theater community is how vast and big it is,” continued Holman.
“Minnesota is so unique, we have amazing performing arts in every corner of the state,” added Schnedler.
With such a large community of performing artists, connectivity is the Minnesota Theater Alliance’s goal.
“To connect performing arts people together with each other to learn from each other and be resources for each other,” said Holman.
They encourage the public to support the performing arts sector.
“I encourage people tp explore Minnesota theater, go and see a show.!. Try something new," said Schedler.
