Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run at approximately 9:35 p.m. Sunday night.
A gray car with a peach color on one side was traveling eastbound on Warren Street when it struck a man in a wheelchair. The man was brought to the local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
