Climbing for a cause: Teams climb hundreds of stairs to help feed children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a day filled with high energy and exercise as teams climbed hundreds of stairs for a cause.
Inside the Bresnan Area at Minnesota State University, 58 teams participated in the Climb to Feed Kids fundraiser.
The event gathered people of all fitness levels to climb the arena’s stairs, raising money for Feeding Our Community partner’s BackPack Food Program.
“Teams of 10 take turnx going around the entire Bresnen Arena which is 768 stairs and they pass the backpack as a baton to signal the next person. It’s just a really high energy, really fun event," explained Feeding Our Community Partner’s Marketing and Communications manager, Holly Dodge.
The BackPack Food program serves food to kindergarten through eighth graders during the weekends and holidays when access to food may be difficult.
Teachers discreetly place bags of food items in kid's backpacks.
Each team at the event raised a minimum of one thousand dollars.
