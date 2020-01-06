Court of Appeals accepting applications for upcoming vacancy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that there will be an upcoming vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District’s seat will become vacant when the Honorable Edward J. Cleary retires from the position on April 30.
Walz has asked a merit selection panel consisting of leadership in the Governor’s Office, the Chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection and the at-large members of that Commission to solicit applicants, review candidates and recommend finalists for appointment.
The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job-related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service.
Anyone who wishes to apply for the position may request an application by contacting Judicial Appointments Coordinator Carl Dennis via email at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us.
Applicants must have resided in the Fourth Congressional District for at least one year to be eligible for appointment to this seat. Application materials are due by the end of the business day on Feb. 10 and should be addressed to Gov. Tim Walz.
More information about the position and the Minnesota Court of Appeals can be found by visiting the Minnesota Court of Appeals’ website.
