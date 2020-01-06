Fairmont Lakes Foundation announces 6th annual Ice Fishing Tournament

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fairmont Lakes Foundation, Inc., announced Monday that it will be hosting its sixth annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Jan. 25.
The event will be limited to the first 250 registered anglers.
The organization said that anglers will check-in between 8 and 10 a.m. at Sommer Outdoors. The event will launch from the shelter house at Gomsrud Park in Fairmont at 11 a.m. The event is scheduled to officially end at The Marina Lodge at 3 p.m., with anglers expected to in-line for the weigh-in by 3:10 p.m. Any angler that is not in-line by 3:10 p.m. will not be allowed to weigh their catch.
The Fairmont Lakes Foundation said the event would be rescheduled to Feb. 2 in the event of a major blizzard.
A full list of rules and regulations will be given to anglers on the day of the event.
Visit the Fairmont Lakes Foundation, Inc., event webpage for more information or to register.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.