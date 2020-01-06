A look inside a farmer’s rink of dreams

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - What seems like an average Minnesota farm, holds a special treasure.
Inside of what one may think holds tractors, instead holds an ice hockey rink.
“I know the kids always enjoy coming out to the farm. There’s usually a tractor sitting around somewhere," said owner Stacey Schultz-Pope.
About 15 years ago Stacey Schultz–Pope’s late husband Paul Schultz dream was to turn the farming shed he built into an ice hockey rink.
Schultz was a hockey fanatic and player with the Mankato Blue Bricks.
“Our first date was a hockey game,” said Stacey Schultz-Pope.
“To be able to get kids interested in hockey, was a passion of his," she continued.
That vision came to life, however for Paul, something enjoyed for only a short period of time.
“That winter was our first winter that we put ice in. He was alive for that first winter and passed the spring of 2006," Schultz-Pope explained.
Paul Schultz passed away to a sudden heart attack out in the field,leaving behind five children, at that time the youngest just one years old.
The family knew they must continue his legacy. With support from the community they were able to maintain and continue the rink.
“My older kids they all run the Zamboni, tend the ice and help with scheduling".
The family invites various hockey groups to use the ice daily, for free.
“It’s very much a tribute to Paul".
