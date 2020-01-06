Mankato Area Public Schools report average flu rate among outbreaks across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, prior to winter break there were 167 school flu outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined as 5% or more of the total school enrollment being absent from influenza like illnesses.
Mankato Area Public Schools so far reports an average flu rate compared to past years. But they’ll continue to monitor cases closely, knowing it is still early in the flu season.
‘We are always in communication with our licensed school nurses and seeing what they are watching in terms of their own buildings that they oversee with the numbers of students that are absent with a number of kids with flu like symptoms," said Mankato Area Public Schools Director of Student Support Services Scott Hare.
‘One of the most important things is to remember to have your child immunized over influenza, the earlier you do that the better but it’s not too late," added Mankato Area Public School’s Licensed School Nurse, Terri Helland.
Helland adds hygiene and staying home when you are sick are essential to combat and not spread the flu this season.
