Mankato Public Safety’s wreath campaign ends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign ended last week.
The “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” campaign kicks off each November and lasts through New Years day. It serves as a reminder of fire safety for the holiday season.
After a fire, one of the wreath’s clear bulbs is replaced with a red bulb. A clear bulb is replaced with a blue bulb for every fire-related injury. This year’s wreath had three red bulbs and one blue.
One was cooking fire, also the fire that caused the blue light, because the individual was burnt with some oil, the second was an arson that was deliberately set, the third a shed fire caused by common combustibles stored to close to a heat source and the fourth were some rags being to close to a heat source in a dryer.
All fires totaled about 10,000 dollars in damages.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.