Mayo Clinic Health System ambulance blessed into service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A brand new Mayo Clinic ambulance was blessed into service Monday in Mankato.
Over the last year, rigs with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance have been redesigned around crew and patient safety.
Cabinet layout is the big change.
Seats have been repositioned so the technician remains belted, even while standing and moving around, while caring for the patient.
One Mayo official said in the past, paramedics have had to end their careers due to injury, so crew safety was the project’s main goal.
The new ambulance is the only one of its kind so far, but as vehicles are replaced, the new design will be used throughout the fleet of 80 rigs, with seven serving in Mankato.
