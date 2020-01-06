Minnesota State women’s hockey series against Lindenwood rescheduled

FILE — The Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team celebrates at center ice after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 4-3 shootout at the Mankato Civic Center in Mankato, Minnesota, on October 19, 2019. (Source: BLC Studios)
By Jake Rinehart | January 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 5:05 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Athletic Department announced Monday afternoon that the women’s hockey series against Lindenwood University, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

[ ORIGINAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Minnesota State Women’s Hockey series against Lindenwood postponed ]

In their most recent contests, the Mavericks lost in overtime to No. 10 Minnesota Duluth in the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Duluth, Minnesota. On Sunday’s round of Minnesota Cup games, Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State in overtime, earning them a third-place finish in the tournament.

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team will return to the ice at 5:07 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 10, and 2:07 p.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a WCHA road series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO Women’s Hockey Poll.

