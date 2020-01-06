Minnesota State women’s hockey series against Lindenwood rescheduled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Athletic Department announced Monday afternoon that the women’s hockey series against Lindenwood University, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
In their most recent contests, the Mavericks lost in overtime to No. 10 Minnesota Duluth in the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Duluth, Minnesota. On Sunday’s round of Minnesota Cup games, Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State in overtime, earning them a third-place finish in the tournament.
The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team will return to the ice at 5:07 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 10, and 2:07 p.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a WCHA road series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO Women’s Hockey Poll.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.