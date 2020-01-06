NFL Network report: Dallas Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Calling it a “done deal,” an NFL Network reporter says Mike McCarthy has signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to be their new head coach.
Tom Pelissero said in a Tweet Monday morning, “Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach...”
McCarthy takes over for Jason Garrett, who the Cowboys opted to not re-sign for the 2020 season.
McCarthy is the former head coach for the Green Bay Packers.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.