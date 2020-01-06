Registration open for YWCA Mankato’s ‘It’s Time To Talk’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — YWCA Mankato announced Monday that registration is now open for its “It’s Time To Talk: Forums on Race” event on Feb. 5.
This year’s theme will center around “No Racial Justice Without Voter Justice.”
A brief, one-hour registration and breakfast period will precede the event and begin at 8 a.m., with the speakers and table dialogue scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center, formerly the Mankato Civic Center.
The cost to attend the forum is $35 per person and scholarships are available. For more information on scholarships, email deena@ywcamankato.org.
Attendees can expect to hear from local storytellers, learn and gather information from non-partisan organizations that are committed to voter justice and participate in facilitated dialogue their tables about their lived experience regarding race.
New to the event in 2020, the YWCA is inviting local non-partisan organizations with information related to voter and racial justice to host an informational booth at the event. If an organization is interested in tabling at the It’s Time To Talk Forum, please complete the pre-registration form or email natasha@ywcamankato.org for more information.
More information about the event and registration information can be found by visiting YWCA Mankato’s event webpage or following the link below.
