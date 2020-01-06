10th Annual PLRAC/McKnight Grantee Exhibit opens this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brenda Byron, Executive Director of the Prairie Lakes Regional arts Council, joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss the opening of one of their annual exhibits.
The 10th Annual PLRAC/McKnight Grantee Exhibit begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
About 30 pieces of artwork will be on display.
“What’s unique about our exhibit is that other artists can be inspired by a local artists journey in their career, learn about how they used their artist grant from Prairie Lakes to achieve their career goals and see the final product of that endeavor," says Byron.
Byron also mentions that Prairie Lakes awards grants to artists twice a year, and the next deadline is this month. On January 15, 2020, applications are due for the Artist Career Development Grant of $1,000
Sept. 15, 2020 is the deadline for Mid-Career Artist Grants of $3,000.
