Two teens arrested for starting fire at Walmart in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Hutchinson Police and Hutchinson Fire Departments responded to a fire at a Walmart on Sunday, which authorities say was started deliberately by two juveniles.
The fire began in the men’s clothing department and the fire suppression system had been activated. When officers arrived there was still a small fire burning that was extinguished by responding officers.
During the investigation, police identified two 13-year-old Hutchinson boys via store surveillance. The two boys were later found and taken into custody. Charges are pending with the McLeod County Attorney’s office.
Authorities estimate the damage to be between one to two million dollars.
