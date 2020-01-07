2020 Ag Research Update sessions held across the state

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota Extension is providing 2020 Research Updates for agriculture professionals across the state of Minnesota as they get started with the new year.
Sessions included weeds and diseases to look out for before the next planting and growing season.
Ag professionals spent Tuesday in Waseca at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center for an update on what extension educators saw in the fields in 2019.
“Update not only the farmers, but those in the ag business on the retail side or on the technical service side. Give them a chance to learn what’s new, what we saw this year and what we need to watch out for,” said scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, Tom Hoverstad.
One thing that caught the extension’s eye was palmer amaranth.
“A species that we’re hoping we can eradicate in the state that’s been found a few places, but we’d like to keep that down to zero seed production level, so we’ll go over identification and where it’s been found and what to do if you do find it,” said Hoverstad.
Sessions go over how farmers can attain maximum yields and learn what methods can work best for them and their soil, including fertilizer application.
“Particularly taking a harder look at the economics of phosphorus and potassium because it isn’t as straight forward as some of the other nutrients, so we’ve had to kind of look at things differently and try to look at what options growers have to make the best use of what they have for what finances they have to work with in a given year,” said soil specialist with the University of Minnesota Extension, Daniel Kaiser.
Sessions stressed the importance of knowing the fields you work with.
“We can get into a situation like we’ve had the last few springs with issues getting into the fields, kind of what options they have because really it’s important to get the crops in the field and if the fertilizer hasn’t been applied, looking at areas or fields that may not be that important where planting should be prioritized more than anything else," said Kaiser.
A full list of dates and locations of the next training sessions can be found here.
