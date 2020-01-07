All-Star Nutrition offers fitness challenge for greater Mankato area with “New Year, New You”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brady Pickering from All-Star Nutrition joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their “New Year, New You,” a body composition challenge for the greater Mankato area.
All-Star offers not only supplements, but also advising on nutrition and sustainable, long-term diet plans.
For those with the New Year’s resolution to get healthy, All Star Nutrition will have a body composition challenge. This is not focused on weight loss, and instead on gaining muscle and improving the body as a whole.
The weigh-in dates are between Jan. 15 and 19, and by checking in you will also relieve in-store benefits.
Prizes will be awarded.
To learn more about All-Star Nutrition and the “New Year, New You” challenge, visit https://allstar-nutrition.com/
