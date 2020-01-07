Aussie Peppers returning to North Mankato in 2020

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) announced on Tuesday that the Aussie Peppers will be returning to North Mankato for the 2020 season.
The team called North Mankato and Caswell Park home for the first time in summer 2019. During that summer, the team partnered with the Mankato Peppers, Bethany Lutheran College and Mayo Clinic Health System and built a name for themselves at Caswell Park.
The Aussie Peppers consists of players who play on the Australian National Softball Team, known as the Travelodge Aussie Spirit, who used the NPF season as a spring-board for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
After finishing fifth in the NPF last season, the team entered the Asia Oceania Olympic Qualifier in September, where the team was victorious and earned its spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.
The NPF will begin its 17th season in April.
Ticket information and the team’s regular-season schedule will also be released in the coming weeks.
