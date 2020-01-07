Bode Land and Wool preps for lambing season

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Wool was flying in Courtland at Bode Land and Woo on Monday.
The ewes got a trim just in time for Bode’s lambing season. This once-a-year trim is done before Henry Bode’s lambing season begins with his 30 ewes.
“To keep the wool away from the udder and the teats of the ewe so the lambs can get at the teats rather than start sucking on a piece of wool, also the heat the ewe emits, if she has all her wool on, she gets to keep it all and she doesn’t keep the lamb warm,” said owner of Bode Land and Wool, Henry Bode.
With more than a handful of ewes in need of a trim, Bode calls in a professional who can shear anywhere from 10 to 15 sheep per hour.
“Some of them will have 12-pound fleeces on the heavy wool breeds, also when you’re lambing early in the year, having that wool off them, the ewe will seek shelter more, so if they have the opportunity of going outside and having their baby or going inside and having their lamb, they’ll opt to go inside where it’s more sheltered,” said part-time sheep shearer Joe Domeier.
Bode said the wool market has been down, but he’s staying hopeful.
“And now wool might be making its way back, it’s that technology that can spin it and maybe add some nylon or spandex into it,” said Bode.
Domeier said that the common misconception that sheep shearing causes any pain is just that; a misconception.
“It’s like getting a haircut. It’s not live tissue and obviously you want to take care of the sheep as much as possible because it’s the farmers’ livelihood, so you want to take care of them and treat them well,” said Domeier.
