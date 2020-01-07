City of Mankato invites residents to attend upcoming community feedback sessions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is inviting residents to two upcoming community feedback sessions.
The two sessions available will be centered around the topics of housing and social services and community development.
The housing and social services community feedback session will be hosted from 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, while the community development session will be hosted from 9 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. Both sessions will be hosted in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.
Information obtained from these sessions will aid city officials in developing Mankato’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan and Affordable Housing Plan.
The Consolidated Plan determines how federal funding will be appropriated and will include strategies on how to meet community needs, while the Affordable Housing Plan will address the approach that will be taken to meet the city’s affordable housing needs.
Feedback about community and housing needs may also be provided in writing until Jan. 27. All feedback should be directed to Economic Development Specialist Courtney Kramlinger, who can be contacted by email at ckramlinger@mankatomn.gov or sent to her attention at:
Intergovernmental Center
10 Civic Center Plaza
P.O. Box 3368
Mankato, MN 56002-3368
