Considine shares 2020 legislative goals ahead of next session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The next legislative session begins in mid-February.
The last legislative session saw a big victory for Rep. Jack Considine (D-Mankato) and the safety in prisons.
Considine was lead for a Prison Ombudsman in the State of Minnesota.
Minnesota used to have a similar program, but it was cut under former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2003 due to cutbacks.
“It opens up an avenue for both inmates and staff to contact an outside agency, the Ombudsman, they have investigative powers. They get to come in, look at stuff, investigate then make recommendations to the Department of Corrections,” Considine said.
Area representatives are gearing up for a big year as well. Considine is looking to a number of topics, including increasing wages of in-home health care workers.
