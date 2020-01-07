Corn and soybean diseases to keep an eye on

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keeping tabs on diseases that can damage corn and soybean plants could be a way to prep for the next growing season.
Diseases such as bacterial leaf streak of corn has been in the United States for around five years was seen at a decreased amount in 2019 while tar spot of corn, a fungal disease spreading across the Midwest, was found in Minnesota for the first time this past year.
“Probably coming from residue in fields and spreading from other fields, so we’re going to need to do some scouting for that probably starting in late July, early to mid-August and that seems to be the time it really takes off if we have the right weather conditions, which is wet conditions,” said Dean Malvick, professor of plant pathology at the University of Minnesota and extension specialist.
On the soybean side, experts are looking into different ways of managing sudden death syndrome with changing weather and periods of heavy rainfall.
