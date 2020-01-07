Crop and soil science to highlight 2020 Winter Crops Day event

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center announced Tuesday that its 2020 Winter Crops Day event has been scheduled for Jan. 17 at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca and Heintz Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Registration for this event will be available at the door on the day of the event at both locations and is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., with the program scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The same program will be presented at both locations.
The cost to attend this event is $40, which will include morning refreshments, lunch and handout materials. The public is welcome to attend the event, in addition to producers, farm managers, ag consultants and salespeople or anyone else interested in learning more about production agriculture with an emphasis on crop and soil science.
The program will have a central focus on production agriculture, with an emphasis on crop and soil science, in addition to discussions about using drones to gather information and make crop decisions and new genetic traits for weed management and impacts on agronomic performance. The second half of the program will examine micronutrient recommendations for Minnesota.
For more information about each program, the2020 Winter Crops Day event, or the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, visit SROC’s website or call them at (507) 835-3620.
