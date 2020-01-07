The Deep South braces for another round of winter severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has already highlighted areas from Eastern Texas (Friday) through Alabama and western Georgia (Saturday) for a severe weather threat. A strong upper level jet will move east out of the Four Cornes of the Nation Thursday. Near the surface a developing low will also move easterly across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. Ahead of this developing low plenty of warm moist air will lift north out of the Gulf. Clash of the cool dry air to the west/northwest with the warm moist air out of the Gulf will allow for the development of a line of thunderstorms along the crashing cold front. This line of thunderstorms is also known as a quasi linear convective system QLCS. Ahead of the QLCS discreet supercells can’t be ruled out and there is also a chance for imbedded supercells within the QLCS.