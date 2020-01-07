St. John’s Circle of Care in Springfield closes the generation gap

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - When it was established in 1988, it was the first ever intergenerational program in southwestern Minnesota.
The St. Johns Circle of Care curriculum in Springfield puts daycare kids in the same room as senior residents on a daily basis.
Tiny legs still a little wobbly, but eager to explore.
Shadowed by resting feet, that could tell 100 years' worth of stories, like that one volleyball game Viola Watkins played with her grandkid at St. Johns.
“She was a little stinker. She, instead of going over, she went under, that was fun, ” said Watkins.
The truth is, none of the nursing home residents and the grandkids at the facility are actually related.
“The grandmas and grandpas here are their grandma and grandpas. they go to them for cuddle time, and they only know them as grandma and grandpa they don’t know their names or anything,” said Infant Teacher Shandell Sell.
"On Fridays we come down here and play games with them, " said 9-year-old Camden Guhlke.
Around 50 kids make up the St. John’s Grandkids VIK Club, sharing their energy and young knowledge, with the residents of St. John’s Lutheran Nursing home.
“The kids aren’t scared of anybody. They’re not scared of walkers, they’re not scared of wheelchairs, ” said Sell.
It's equipment they see every single day, when they meet their grandparents for a fun activity.
“There’s a lot of residents that don’t have family close to us or that come to visit often due to work schedules, travel time so they think of the kids as their grandmas or their grandchildren as well,” said Sell.
Multiple generations, turning the page in a chapter of life they're crafting together.
“There was one, a boy, he dressed in a John Deere tractor outfit..I thought, that’s just like home,” said Watkins.
A place where wisdom comes together with curiosity to build a family.
