Mankato East ranked No. 3 in latest Class AAA rankings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Cougars boys’ basketball team is one of the top-ranked teams in Class AAA this season.
The Cougars have dominated in the Big 9 conference and have accumulated a perfect 8-0 record.
East finished as the section runner up last season, and the Cougars hope to return to the state tournament for the second time in three years.
“These guys have high expectations, the stay hungry stay humble line has come up a couple of times. I told them, we didn’t win the section last year, we tied for the conference title, and we have some big games coming up against Mayo and an undefeated Marshall team that’s one of the top teams in our section,” Head Coach Joe Madson explained.
Mankato East is back in action with a contest at Rochester Mayo on Thursday, Jan. 9, before hosting Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 11.
