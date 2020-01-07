Mankato man faces charges after molesting 13-year-old

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.
34-year-old Andre Buie faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second and fourth degree.
A criminal complaint alleges that Buie had touched the girl inappropriately on multiple occasions, as recent as December of 2019.
According to the complaint, the girl reported the incidents to police and said he asked her for sex two or three times when she was 12 and 13.
Buie denies the accusations.
His first appearance is set for March 19 in Blue Earth County Court.
