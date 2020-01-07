Mobile 3D mammography arrives in Windom, helps address equipment need in rural Minnesota

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2010, Tyann Marcy’s mother, Tammy Hall, was diagnosed with Triple-negative Breast Cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease.
Marcy recalled her mother calling the hospital to get in for a mammogram, only to be told that there were no appointments available.
“So she couldn’t get in. Because she had felt a lump in her breast," Marcy said.
She eventually made an appointment when one opened up after a cancellation, but her mission became to make sure that nobody else had to wait.
To carry on in her memory, The Tammy Hall Breast Health Walk helped raise the $210,800 needed for Windom Area Health’s first 2D digital mammography equipment.
Now, starting this year, Windom Area Health is offering a new service to rural patients.
A mobile truck will be bringing 3D mammography services to the hospital twice a month, which helps bring the latest technology to patients, as Imaging Director Valeri Wilkening explained.
“Both use radiation to take the picture, but the difference is, the 3D mammography takes a series of pictures, and then the images are stacked together for the radiologist to review, giving a little bit more complete look at the breast that way," she said.
Early detection can be important in treatment.
The goal is to make it more convenient for patients, like Janel Eichstadt, who is also a hospital staff member, who might otherwise have to drive to Sioux Falls for a mammogram.
“For me, a trip out to the breast health institute was probably about an hour and a half traveling time one direction. It is well worth the time to be able to stay home, be able to have this service rendered and offered to our community," Eichstadt said.
The Tammy Hall Breast Health Walk now raises money for the Women's Health Fund, which provides financial support to patients undergoing cancer or breast health treatments.
Marcy said she has one ultimate goal moving forward.
“Cure breast cancer, and to just keep helping as many people as possible," she said.
The Edith Sanford Breast Cancer mobile truck will be at the hospital two times a month on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Interested patients can call the hospital.
The appointment takes around 10 to 15 minutes.
Radiologists will then look at the results and send them to patients.
