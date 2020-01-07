Navigating students’ personal development through social and emotional learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holly Evans, a school counselor for Mankato Area Public Schools, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how counselors help students’ personal development.
As mental health awareness has grown, counselors have shifted their attention from what students do after the graduate and more towards students mental health.
Counselors work with both elementary and high school students. Counselors will meet with smaller groups for high school students rather than the full classroom.
Evans says that depression and anxiety continue to rise as the biggest mental health issue. Counselors try to be preventative of the symptoms of mental illness, talking to students about stress management.
She says that social media and texting has added to the issue. For example, communicating through just words via texting can lead to misunderstandings between those involved.
