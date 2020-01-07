Public invited to relive 1980 Miracle on Ice with members of Olympic team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks and Wisconsin Badgers will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice in Mankato.
John Harrington, Minnesota State’s head coach, and Mark Johnson, Wisconsin’s head coach, were members of the 1980 U.S. Men’s Hockey Team that defeated the Soviet Union and won the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
To commemorate the anniversary of the event, the Minnesota State Athletic Department has organized an opportunity for fans to share memories of the 1980 Miracle on Ice with Harrington, Johnson and several of their former teammates, who were also on the Miracle on Ice team, at an intimate fundraising event for the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey program on Feb. 6 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The evening will feature opportunities to socialize with players and will include a program that features members of the 1980 Olympic hockey team.
A limited number of tickets are available for this event. The $500 ticket package that is available includes:
- Admission for two guests,
- One 1980 U.S. Hockey replica team jersey,
- Complimentary pre-event hors d’oeuvres and cash bar,
- Post-event cash bar and exclusive opportunities to interact with Miracle on Ice team members; and
- Four tickets for one of the Minnesota State vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey games — Choice of either Friday, Feb. 7 or Saturday, Feb. 8.
Visit the Miracle on Ice 40th Anniversary event webpage to register for this event.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.