Public invited to relive 1980 Miracle on Ice with members of Olympic team

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980 file photo, The United States' Mark Johnson (10) prepares to shoot puck into the net for the second U.S. goal in the first period of a semifinal hockey game as the Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretjak defends at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. The U.S. won 4-3. Although Mark Johnson is sitting on the mother of all hockey motivational stories, he's waiting until just the right moment to break it out for the U.S. women's team. Johnson was the reason for the "Miracle on Ice" 30 years ago, scoring two goals for the U.S. hockey team when they toppled the Soviets. (AP Photo/File) (Source: Associated Press)